TAIPEI Jan 26 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday
taking cues from a fall in overseas markets and on profit-taking
after two straight sessions of gains.
The main TAIEX index fell 1.1 percent to 7,807.68 as
of 0210 GMT, after closing up 1.8 percent in the previous
session.
The electronics subindex sank 1.0 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.5 percent.
Several Apple Inc suppliers were falling ahead of
the U.S. giant's December-quarter results due on Tuesday.
Iphone assembler Pegatron was off 2.5 percent and
Hon Hai Precision was down 1.2 percent. Casing maker
Catcher Technology was down 1.3 percent, while
component maker Flexium was down 1.3 percent.
Asian shares fell after investors used rebounds over the
last two days to offload risk assets as fears of a global
economic slowdown show no sign of abating.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.022 to T$33.600 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)