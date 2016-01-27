TAIPEI Jan 27 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday along with other regional bourses, with suppliers of Apple Inc such as Pegatron and TSMC extending gains despite the mobile company's slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments and forecast of its first revenue drop in 13 years.

As of 0137 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent to 7,851.26 points, after closing at 7,828.67 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

Pegatron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) were both up about 1 percent.

The results of Apple have been priced in Pegatron and other suppliers' stock prices, traders and analysts said.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.134 to T$33.591 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)