TAIPEI Feb 2 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in
line with overseas markets and amid wider investor caution in a
holiday-shortened trading week.
As of 0129 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.8
percent, to 8,091.14 points, after closing up 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.3 percent.
Shares in MediaTek were down 4 percent after the
Taiwanese chip design firm guided first quarter revenue lower
compared to revenue from the fourth quarter of last year.
Wednesday will be the last trading day for the domestic
bourse before the Lunar New Year break. The local stock market
will reopen February 15.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.295 to T$33.375 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes)