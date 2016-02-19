Feb 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday on profit-taking, from their highest level so far this year hit in the previous session, with heavyweights such as TSMC leading the way.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 8,300.94 as of 0159 GMT, beating some other regional bourses.

On Thursday, it ended at 8,314.67, its highest level so far in 2016.

The electronics subindex was down 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, fell 0.7 percent. It hit a nearly 10-month high in the prior session.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.241 to T$33.284 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)