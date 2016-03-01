(Corrects previous session's close to up, not down in paragraph 3)

TAIPEI, March 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday taking cues from overseas markets and hovering around levels not seen since early December.

The market was shut on Monday for a public holiday.

As of 0221 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 8,461.06 points, after closing up 0.5 percent on Friday.

The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Shares in Hon Hai were off 0.8 percent. The company, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, and Japan's Sharp have said they hope to finalise a deal "as soon as possible" after a late hitch last week prompted the Taiwanese group to hold off on its takeover of Sharp.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.287 to T$33.205 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)