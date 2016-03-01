(Corrects previous session's close to up, not down in paragraph
TAIPEI, March 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
taking cues from overseas markets and hovering around levels not
seen since early December.
The market was shut on Monday for a public holiday.
As of 0221 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6
percent at 8,461.06 points, after closing up 0.5 percent on
Friday.
The electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
Shares in Hon Hai were off 0.8 percent. The
company, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, and Japan's
Sharp have said they hope to finalise a deal "as soon
as possible" after a late hitch last week prompted the Taiwanese
group to hold off on its takeover of Sharp.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.287 to T$33.205 per
U.S. dollar.
