March 16 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday,
cheered by gains in Apple Inc's suppliers following
the iPhone maker's strong rise on Wall Street overnight.
As of 0222 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.7
percent to 8,669.17, with the electronics subindex and
financials subindex both up about 0.7 percent. The main
index closed at 8,611.18 in the previous session.
Apple suppliers Largan Precision and Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) rose 4 percent
and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Apple shares jumped 2 percent on Tuesday after Morgan
Stanley raised its estimate for the company's first-quarter
iPhone unit sales to 56.5 million from 49 million.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.103 to T$32.815 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)