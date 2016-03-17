March 17 Taiwan stocks rose for a second straight day on Thursday, staying near four-month highs, as the U.S. dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while lowering expectations for the number of rate hikes this year.

The expectations for lower rates dragged the U.S. dollar down, with the Taiwan dollar firming T$0.3 to T$32.650 per U.S. dollar.

Taiwan's benchmark TAIEX index, as of 0241 GMT, was up 0.9 percent at 8,777.56 points, a level not seen since Nov. 6 and in line with other regional bourses. The index ended Wednesday with a 1 percent gain to 8,699.14 points.

The biggest boost to the index on Thursday came from a 2 percent gain in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) , the world's top contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily weighted stock.

TSMC's gains also sent the electronics subindex up 0.9 percent. The financials subindex gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Savio D'Souza)