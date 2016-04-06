TAIPEI, April 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday as local shares played catch-up following a long holiday break and on weakness in overseas markets.

Taiwan's financial markets were shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays.

The main TAIEX index fell 1.4 percent to 8,536.94 as of 0132 GMT, after closing down 1 percent on Friday.

Losses were broad based. The electronics subindex sank 1.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent. The transport subindex and plastics subindex were both down 0.8 percent and nearly 2 percent, respectively.

Shares in Largan Precision Co, an Apple supplier and maker of lenses for smartphone cameras, shed nearly 5 percent on open before recovering some of the lost ground.

The company said Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue sank 22 percent from a year ago, after March sales fell 23 percent on year.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.04 to T$32.418 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)