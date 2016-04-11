BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, April 11 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, dragged by heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision after the companies reported sales results.
As of 1:17 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.7 percent at 8,485.33, after closing at 8,541.5 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.9 percent.
Shares of TSMC fell 1 percent after the world's top contract chip maker reported its March and first-quarter sales on Friday.
Hon Hai, the world's biggest electronics component maker, shed 1.1 percent after releasing March sales.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.001 to T$32.449 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.