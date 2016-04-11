TAIPEI, April 11 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, dragged by heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision after the companies reported sales results.

As of 1:17 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.7 percent at 8,485.33, after closing at 8,541.5 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.9 percent.

Shares of TSMC fell 1 percent after the world's top contract chip maker reported its March and first-quarter sales on Friday.

Hon Hai, the world's biggest electronics component maker, shed 1.1 percent after releasing March sales.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.001 to T$32.449 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)