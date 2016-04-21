TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday
as technology shares gained on optimism over export orders in
March that offered some hope of a pickup in demand, and tracking
overseas markets.
The main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent to 8,543.56 as
of 0409 GMT, after closing down 1.4 percent in the previous
session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
Taiwan's export orders, which are dominated by demand for
tech-related components, fell for the 12th month in a row in
March. But growth in orders for electronics goods, the first in
a year, was taken as an encouraging sign for Taiwan's many large
tech companies who play a key role in the global supply chain.
Big-cap contract chipmaker TSMC was up 1.6 percent
and electronics manufacturer Hon Hai was also up over
1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.031 to T$32.279 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)