BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
TAIPEI, April 27 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday tracking other regional bourses lower, pressured by major suppliers of Apple Inc after the iPhone maker reported its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and first revenue drop in over a decade.
As of 0123 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent, to 8,561.01, after closing at 8,581.57 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex fell 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, shed 0.6 percent.
Hon Hai Precision, which assembles iPhones and is the world's biggest electronics components maker, edged down 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.062 to T$32.301 per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.