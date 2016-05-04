TAIPEI May 4 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, pressured by declines in overseas markets, with the key stock index on track to extend a four-session loss to lows not seen in more than two months.

As of 0236 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7 percent, to 8,233.43, after closing 1 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.

Among actively traded shares, chipmaker United Microelectronics was off 2.2 percent, while China Steel Corp was down 4 percent.

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as worries about global growth and creeping deflation resurfaced, undermining commodities and boosting demand for safe-haven sovereign debt.

Taiwan is due to issue its trade data on Monday. A Reuters poll showed that exports are likely to have contracted for the 15th straight month in April.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.103 to T$32.308 per U.S. dollar.

