TAIPEI May 5 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday,
hurt by declines in overseas markets, as uncertainty weighed
over likely weak economic data and ahead of the inauguration of
the island's new president later this month.
As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.5
percent, to 8,148.09, after closing down 1.3 percent in the
previous session to near three-month lows.
The electronics subindex fell 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.018 to T$32.374 per
U.S. dollar.
Asian shares slipped for a seventh straight session on
Thursday as a mixed batch of U.S. economic data did nothing to
assuage concerns about global growth and deflation.
A Reuters poll showed Taiwan's exports were likely to have
contracted for the 15th straight month in April. The island is
due to issue trade data on Monday.
Meanwhile, ahead of the May 20 inauguration of Taiwan's new
president Tsai Ing-wen, Beijing's top paper has warned its
president-elect to recognise the island as part of China.
Tsai, who leads the ruling independence-leaning party, won a
January election by a landslide.
China regards democratic Taiwan as a wayward province to be
taken back by force if necessary and wants the new government to
stick to the "one China" policy agreed upon with the outgoing
China-friendly Nationalist government.
