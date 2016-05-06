BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
TAIPEI May 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday and were trading near three-month lows on weakness in overseas markets.
Asian shares were soft as investors braced for the U.S. April payrolls report after jobless claims data out earlier raised doubts over the seemingly rosy employment picture.
As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent to 8,133.56 points. It closed down by 0.2 percent in the previous session in a six-session losing streak to a low not seen since mid-February.
The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.3 percent.
Taiwan's economic outlook is cloudy as it readies to issue April exports data on Monday, which is expected to show a 15th straight month of contraction, a Reuters poll found.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.017 to T$32.394 per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S