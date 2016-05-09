TAIPEI May 9 Taiwan stocks fell in cautious sentiment on Monday ahead of the release of April export data, which is expected to have contracted for the 15th straight month year on year due to weak global demand.

As of 0139 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 8,136.97 points. On Friday, it ended at 8,146.43 points, a level not seen in nearly three months.

The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, slipped 0.7 percent. TSMC is set to post its April sales result on Tuesday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.019 to T$32.393 per U.S. dollar.

