TAIPEI May 12 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, along with other regional bourses, dragged by shares of technology and financial heavyweights.

As of 0142 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 8,128.33, after falling to a near three-month closing low of 8,135.56 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex declined 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex was down 0.08 percent.

Contract chip maker United Microelectronics Corp was a bright spot with a gain of 2 percent.

UMC plans to buy back up to 200 million shares, it informed the Taiwan Stock Exchange in a statement on Wednesday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.012 to T$32.516 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)