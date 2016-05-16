TAIPEI May 16 Taiwan stocks rebounded from over three-month lows on Monday, with struggling smartphone maker HTC Corp rising on a share buyback plan, but the index gains may be short-lived due to recent heavy selling by foreign investors.

As of 0141 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 8,059.58. The electronics subindex was 0.2 percent higher, while the financials subindex slipped 0.1 percent.

The main index closed at 8,053.69 on Friday, a level not seen since late January.

Shares of HTC soared 5 percent after the company said on Sunday that it would buy back up to 40 million shares at T$47 - T$70 per share, amid recent share price tumbles.

Foreign investors on Friday sold a net T$14 billion ($430 million) in Taiwan shares, taking their net selling to T$89 billion so far this month.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.028 to T$32.654 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)