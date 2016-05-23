TAIPEI May 23 Taiwan stocks rebounded to a nearly-three-week intraday high on Monday, driven by gains in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0246 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 2.0 percent to 8,296.14 points after touching an earlier intraday high of 8,306, a level not seen since May 3.

The market fell 3 percent from beginning of this month to last Friday, in part due to investor concerns over the island's presidential inauguration.

Taiwan's new president urged China on Friday to "drop the baggage of history" in an otherwise conciliatory inauguration speech that Beijing's Communist Party rulers had been watching for any move towards independence.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, rallied 3 percent.

The electronics subindex rose 2.7 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.097 to T$32.655 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)