TAIPEI May 25 Taiwan stocks rose to their
highest level in almost one month on Wednesday as market
sentiment was boosted by rallies on Wall Street and other
regional bourses, with tech heavyweights leading the way.
As of 0214 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.0
percent at 8,379.59 points, a level not seen since late April.
The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.
Among the most actively traded stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip
maker, jumped 1.3 percent.
Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world's largest
electronics components maker, added 3 percent.
The Taiwan dollar gained T$0.06 to T$32.660 per
U.S. dollar.
