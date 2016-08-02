TAIPEI Aug 2 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in line with some other Asian markets, paced by declines in banks and technology shares.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,066.25 as of 0341 GMT, after closing 1.07 percent higher at 9,080.71 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, shed 0.6 percent. Smaller rival Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd was off 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.001 to T$31.639 per U.S. dollar, on track to its highest intraday level since last August. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)