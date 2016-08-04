BRIEF-Erne Ventures Q1 net result turns to loss of 4.8 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 76,330 ZLOTYS VERSUS 8,029 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
TAIPEI Aug 4 Taiwan stocks rose slightly in cautious trading on Thursday, paced by gains in tech heavyweights including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).
As of 0332 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,006.95, after closing 0.74 percent lower in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
TSMC, the world's top contact chip maker, jumped 0.9 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.049 to T$31.701 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened slightly on Tuesday as mild importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.