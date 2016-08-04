TAIPEI Aug 4 Taiwan stocks rose slightly in cautious trading on Thursday, paced by gains in tech heavyweights including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).

As of 0332 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,006.95, after closing 0.74 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contact chip maker, jumped 0.9 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.049 to T$31.701 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)