Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
TAIPEI Aug 11 Taiwan stocks retreated from a more than one-year high on Thursday, as heavyweight TSMC , the world's biggest contract chipmaker, posted a 5.6 percent fall in July sales from a year earlier.
As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1.3 percent at 9,079.59, pulling back from its highest intraday level since July 2015 in the prior session.
The electronics subindex and the financials subindex both shed more than 1.2 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) fell as much as 2.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar, and was at T$31.210. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)