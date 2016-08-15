BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
TAIPEI Aug 15 TAIPEI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors stayed cautious following a recent rally, but some ETF (exchange-traded funds) targeting Chinese stocks surged, tracking gains in the China market.
As of 0203 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 9,139.26 points, after closing at 9,150.39 points in the previous session.
Taiwan's market recently touched a more than one-year high, in part prompted by massive foreign buying.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.0 percent.
However, some ETFs targeting China market rallied. Fubon SSE 180 Leveraged 2X Index ETF and Yuanta Daily CSI 300 Bull 2X ETF both jumped around 6 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.032 to T$31.435 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)