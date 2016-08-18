TAIPEI Aug 18 Taiwan stocks stayed flat in
cautious trading on Thursday, but CTBC Financial Holdings
led banking shares higher on media reports a prominent
investor is hoping to seize control of CTBC.
As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index was nearly
unchanged at 9,118.47, after closing at 9,117.7 on Wednesday.
CTBC, parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, jumped
as much as 7.4 percent to its highest level in nearly a year.
Taiwanese investor Samuel Yin is hoping to seize CTBC's control
in a move that could form the island's biggest holding company
with combined assets of more than T$8 trillion ($258 billion),
local media reported.
The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.079 to T$31.373 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)