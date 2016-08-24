TAIPEI Aug 24 Taiwan stocks were almost flat on Wednesday morning as losses in financial shares, led by Mega Financial, eroded early gains.

Shares in the Taiwanese financial holding company, the focus of a probe by local prosecutors following a rare fine for anti-money laundering violations in the U.S., were sliding for the fourth session running.

As of 0252 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 9,031.24 points, after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous session.

Tempering the selling was buying in tech heavyweight Hon Hai Precision, whose shares were 1.2 percent higher, helping push the electronics subindex up 0.2 percent.

But the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent, led by Mega Financial's 2 percent retreat after Taipei prosecutors on Tuesday began an investigation on whether the firm broke local criminal laws after its banking unit was fined by New York regulators last week.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.079 to T$31.785 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)