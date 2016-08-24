(Repeats to fix formatting)
TAIPEI Aug 24 Taiwan stocks were almost flat on
Wednesday morning as losses in financial shares, led by Mega
Financial, eroded early gains.
Shares in the Taiwanese financial holding company, the focus
of a probe by local prosecutors following a rare fine for
anti-money laundering violations in the U.S., were sliding for
the fourth session running.
As of 0252 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged
at 9,031.24 points, after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
Tempering the selling was buying in tech heavyweight Hon Hai
Precision, whose shares were 1.2 percent higher,
helping push the electronics subindex up 0.2 percent.
But the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent, led by
Mega Financial's 2 percent retreat after Taipei prosecutors on
Tuesday began an investigation on whether the firm broke local
criminal laws after its banking unit was fined by New York
regulators last week.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.079 to T$31.785 per
U.S. dollar.
