TAIPEI Aug 29 TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) -
Taiwan stocks fell on Monday tracking weakness in overseas
markets and on technical selling in heavyweight chipmaker TSMC
.
Most Asian shares slipped in early trade on Monday after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated a possible rate
hike in the U.S. later this year.
As of 0244 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7
percent to 9,070.84, after closing up 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex fell 0.7 percent, but the
financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.
TSMC was off 1.1 percent. Shares in the bellwether chipmaker
hit an all-time high earlier this month when it closed at
T$179.50 on Aug. 10.
Display makers AU Optronics Corp and Innolux Corp
were both down around 2 percent.
Shares in Mega Financial, the centre of a probe in
Taiwan following a rare fine in the U.S. for anti-money
laundering violations, were down 0.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.152 to T$31.824 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)