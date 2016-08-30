TAIPEI, Aug 30 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday boosted by a bounce in overseas markets but the gains were limited on profit-taking in key heavyweight tech stocks. Asian shares were higher on doubts the Federal Reserve really would hike rates as soon as September as investors continued to count on more policy stimulus elsewhere in the world. As of 0133 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,119.56, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent. Shares in heavyweight chipmaker TSMC, which hit all-time highs earlier this month, were down 0.3 percent. Shares in electronics maker Hon Hai, also a heavyweight, were down 0.2 percent on profit-taking. It closed up on Monday, rising for five of six trading sessions. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.082 to T$31.719 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)