TAIPEI, Sept 2 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday in
keeping with nervousness in some overseas markets, but losses
were limited as key technology and shipping stocks rose.
Some Asian shares were weak on uncertainty over the
potential for a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls number later in day
- and with it an elevated chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike
soon.
As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.5
percent to 8,960.75, after closing down 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
But some share gains were coming on back of troubles at
rival companies that could bolster business for the Taiwanese
listed firms.
Shares in Hon Hai Precision were up 1.5 percent.
Hon Hai is a major assembler for Apple Inc's popular
iPhones, and the latest version of iPhones are expected to
launch later this month and compete with smartphones by rival
Samsung Electronics Co.
The South Korean tech giant is considering a recall of its
Galaxy Note 7 devices amid reports that some of the premium
phones are catching fire due to battery problems, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Shares in container shipping firm Evergreen Marine
rose 5.3 percent. Its South Korean rival Hanjin Shipping Co
was suspended from its membership in a major
shipping alliance on Friday with some of its ships seized at
Chinese ports or unable to dock at other ports after filing for
court receivership earlier this week.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.023 to T$31.713 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)