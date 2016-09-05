TAIPEI, Sept 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday
following gains in regional markets on relief that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may not raise rates after a weaker-than-expected
jobs report.
Traders said the overall gains due to bargain-hunting may be
short-lived if inflation and trade data for August due later
this week show weak recovery prospects.
As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1
percent to 9,084.59, after closing down 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.9 percent.
Shares in Mega Financial, which had seen steep
selling last week due to a local investigation after it was
slapped with a fine in the United States for anti-money
laundering violations, were 2.8 percent higher.
Shares in heavyweight chipmaker TSMC were
advancing 1.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.156 to T$31.547 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)