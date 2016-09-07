TAIPEI, Sept 7 Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent to a 14-month high on Wednesday, tracking other regional bourses, with TSMC leading technology shares higher.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker and an Apple Inc supplier, jumped as much as 3.35 percent to a record high.

As of 0400 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 91 points to 9270.4, a level not seen since early July in 2015.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex added 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened at T$31.244 per U.S. dollar.

The U.S. dollar took a tumble and Asian stocks rose to one-year highs on Wednesday after surprisingly weak U.S. services sector activity put paid to already slim chances of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as early as this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)