TAIPEI, Sept 8 Taiwan stocks stayed flat near 14-month highs on Thursday, in line with other overseas markets, with TSMC and other suppliers of Apple Inc remaining little changed following the launch of new iPhones.

As of 0343 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 7 points at 9,266.63, after hitting its highest intraday level in 14 months in the prior session.

The electronics subindex was nearly flat, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), an Apple supplier and the world's biggest contract chip maker, was trading flat.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.043 to T$31.283 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares held within one-year peaks on Thursday as Chinese trade data topped forecasts and imports recorded their first annual rise since late 2014. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)