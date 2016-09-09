TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan stocks fell to about a
one-week low on Friday as TSMC and other Apple Inc
suppliers tracked losses in Apple shares after the
iPhone 7 failed to impress Wall Street.
As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.0
percent to 9,169.69, after closing at 9,262.89 in the previous
session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
biggest contract chip maker, dipped 1.4 percent. Hon Hai
Precision was off 0.9 percent.
The electronics subindex sank 1.0 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.094 to T$31.380 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)