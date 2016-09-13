TAIPEI, Sept 13 Taiwan stocks hit their lowest in almost two months on Tuesday in volatile trading, tracking declines in some other regional markets, with a recovery in some heavyweights such as TSMC limiting the falls.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.14 percent at 8934.51 at 0315 GMT. It had dipped to as low as 8,885.55 earlier in the session, an intraday level not seen since July 15.

Taiwan's market sentiment has been cautious, in part prompted by massive foreign selling. (For a table of foreign selling, please click )

The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker and the market's most heavily-weighted share, dipped nearly 1 percent but recovered later.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.091 to T$31.625 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)