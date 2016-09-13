TAIPEI, Sept 13 Taiwan stocks hit their lowest
in almost two months on Tuesday in volatile trading, tracking
declines in some other regional markets, with a recovery in some
heavyweights such as TSMC limiting the falls.
The main TAIEX index was down 0.14 percent at
8934.51 at 0315 GMT. It had dipped to as low as 8,885.55 earlier
in the session, an intraday level not seen since July 15.
Taiwan's market sentiment has been cautious, in part
prompted by massive foreign selling. (For a table of foreign
selling, please click )
The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
top contract chip maker and the market's most heavily-weighted
share, dipped nearly 1 percent but recovered later.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.091 to T$31.625 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)