TAIPEI, Sept 14 Taiwan stocks fell to near
two-month lows on Wednesday as declines in other regional
markets hit sentiment, with banks trading down on reports that
the financial regulator has punished seven banks for
malpractice.
As of 0511 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped 0.4
percent, to 8,901.38 points, with the financial subindex
down 0.5 percent. The electronics sub-index dipped 0.3
percent.
The broader market hit its lowest intraday level in almost
two months on Tuesday.
Among the most actively traded, Fubon Financial
dipped as much as 0.5 pct while CTBC Financial lost
1.4 percent. These two banks were among the seven that were
punished by the Financial Supervisory Commission. Their foreign
currency derivatives options businesses were tightened amid
malpractices related to opening client accounts in their
offshore banking units.
The Taiwan dollar eased T$0.002 to T$31.708 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)