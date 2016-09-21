TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan stocks edged down a bit
on Wednesday as some investors were cautious ahead of export
orders data, to be issued later this week, while trying to keep
recent gains that have been driven by net foreign investor
purchases.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.13 percent, to 9,149.06
points, as of 0143 GMT, after closing up 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex slipped 0.2 percent, while
the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
Taiwan's export orders in August are expected to have risen
nearly 1 percent from a year earlier, its first annual expansion
after 16 months of decline, a Reuters poll showed.
The data for export orders, due after the market closes on
Thursday, is a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports
and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to
three months.
Among the actively traded shares, display maker AU Optronics
gained 3 percent, but heavyweight electronics maker
Hon Hai slid 0.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.045 to T$31.322 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)