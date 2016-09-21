TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan stocks edged down a bit on Wednesday as some investors were cautious ahead of export orders data, to be issued later this week, while trying to keep recent gains that have been driven by net foreign investor purchases.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.13 percent, to 9,149.06 points, as of 0143 GMT, after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex slipped 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

Taiwan's export orders in August are expected to have risen nearly 1 percent from a year earlier, its first annual expansion after 16 months of decline, a Reuters poll showed.

The data for export orders, due after the market closes on Thursday, is a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Among the actively traded shares, display maker AU Optronics gained 3 percent, but heavyweight electronics maker Hon Hai slid 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.045 to T$31.322 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)