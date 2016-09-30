TAIPEI, Sept 30 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday in
line with weakness in overseas markets and after the island's
central bank stood pat on interest rates, as expected.
The central bank left the discount rate unchanged after its
quarterly meeting on Thursday, saying it has done all it can to
support the trade-dependent economy and called for more
structural policies to keep growth on track.
As of 0300 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7
percent, to 9,207.15 points, after closing up 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.6 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.1 percent.
Among actively traded counters, big-cap chipmaker TSMC
was down 0.5 percent, while electronics maker Hon Hai
Precision retreated 0.9 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.018 to T$31.374 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)