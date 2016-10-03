TAIPEI Oct 3 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday with
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) leading
other heavyweights higher.
The main TAIEX index ended up 0.7 percent at
9,234.20 points. It had closed at 9,166.85 points in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, while the
financials subindex was unchanged.
TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and Taiwan's
most heavily weighted share, jumped nearly 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.023 to T$31.343 per
U.S. dollar.
Asian shares got the new quarter off to a firm start on
Monday and European bourses were expected to follow, while
sterling stumbled as Britain set a March deadline to start
divorce proceedings from the European Union.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)