TAIPEI Oct 6 Taiwan stocks fell for a second straight session on Thursday in cautious trading, paced by declines in banks and technology heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

The main TAIEX index was down 0.3 percent at 9,247.97 as of 0305 GMT after closing 0.2 percent lower at 9,272.28 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, was off 0.3 percent. Its shares have jumped nearly 30 percent so far this year, bolstered in part by foreign buying.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.005 to T$31.376 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)