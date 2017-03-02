TAIPEI, March 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, tracking Asian shares and overnight Wall Street gains, as U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress encouraged investors. The main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent to 9,733.35 points as of 0142 GMT, after closing down 0.8 percent on Wednesday. The financial subindex gained 1.2 percent, while the electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent. Among actively traded shares, Pegatron and Largan Precision , suppliers to Apple Inc , saw gains of more than 1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.025 against the U.S. dollar to T$30.735. Taiwan's central bank governor told lawmakers on Thursday that the recent strong rally in the local currency was due to massive foreign fund inflows, but he declined to comment when asked whether the stronger local currency has to do with the central bank's fear of being labelled a currency manipulator by the United States. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)