TAIPEI, March 3 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, tracking broader Asia, as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend. The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 9,658.61 points as of 0127 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the financial subindex was largely flat. Among actively traded shares, the world's largest contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co dropped 0.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.123 against the U.S. dollar to T$30.918, as the greenback held steady on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as at its meeting this month. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)