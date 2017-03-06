TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, supported by technology and financial shares, as markets viewed a U.S. interest rate hike this month as a near certainty. The main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,659.90 points as of 0123 GMT, after closing down 0.5 percent on Friday. The electronics and the financial subindexes rose 0.3 percent. Among actively traded shares, Nanya Technology Corp , an electronics manufacturer known for its memory chips, rose 1.8 percent. DBS Group Research raised its 2017 economic growth forecast for Taiwan to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent on Monday, citing a stronger-than-expected start of the year due to a recovery in exports and inventory restocking in the manufacturing sector. Global investors weighed Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks on Friday, when she all but confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March barring any sharp deterioration in economic conditions. Meanwhile, China cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks. The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.062 against the U.S. dollar T$30.958. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)