TAIPEI, March 7 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
buoyed by industrial and electronic shares, while Asian shares
traded flat tracking overnight Wall Street losses.
A lack of detail on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals,
his isolationist stance and setbacks in filling his Cabinet have
caused some investors to question whether the post-election
rally has run its course as stock valuations become stretched.
As of 0308 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4
percent at 9721.68. It closed up 0.36 percent in the previous
session.
The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.5
percent, while the financial subindex was flat.
Vehicle parts manufacturer Right Way Industrial Co Ltd
jumped as much as 10 percent, while Jye Tai Precision
Industrial Co Ltd , an electrical components and
equipment manufacturer, surged as much as 9.9 percent.
In terms of currencies, the euro slid on fears that an
anti-European Union candidate may be elected France's next
president after a former French Prime Minister ruled out an
election run.
In Japan, the Nikkei in Japan dropped on demand for
safe-haven yen.
The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.010 to stand at
T$30.972 to the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)