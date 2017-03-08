TAIPEI, March 8 Taiwan stocks edged down, in line with Asia, as financials and basic materials fell and as investors weighed the increasing likelihood of a U.S. interest rate hike next week for the second time in three months. The main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 9,715.88 points as of 0136 GMT, after closing up 0.6 percent on Tuesday. The electronics subindex was largely flat, while the financial subindex fell 0.1 percent. Silicon-wafer manufacturer Formosa Sumco Technology Corp fell 6.5 percent, while audio component-maker Hanpin Electron Co Ltd declined 4.9 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a policy meeting on March 14-15, and markets have rapidly boosted bets of a rate hike at the meeting. Investors have also turned increasingly cautious on the outlook for pricey stock markets. Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar softened to T$30.885 against the U.S. dollar, compared with the last close of T$30.850. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)