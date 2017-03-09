BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares while super-strong jobs data in the United States made an interest rate hike a near certainty. The main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent to 9,665.45 as of 0208 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. All subindexes were down in the morning, led by the plastics and automobile indexes which both fell over 1 percent. The electronics subindex fell 0.91 percent, while the financial subindex lost 0.45 percent. Among actively traded shares, Hon Hai Precision Industry fell 1.2 percent, after the Nikkei reported that the world's largest contract electronics maker had approached SK Hynix to explore a joint bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business. The dollar stood firm in Asia on Thursday, including against the yen, while Japan's export-heavy Nikkei took heart and added 0.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.088 to stand at T$30.953 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.