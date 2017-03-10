TAIPEI, March 10 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, dragged down by the transport and plastics shares, continuing a reversal of gains posted earlier this week. The main TAIEX index fell 0.91 percent to 9,570.88 as of 0143 GMT, after closing down 0.97 percent on Thursday. The plastics and transport indexes fell over 1.5 percent each, while the electronics subindex fell 0.77 percent and the financial subindex was down 0.26 percent. Among the bottom movers, China General Plastics Corp fell 6.03 percent and U-Ming Marine Transport Corp fell 3.09 percent. Asian stocks edged up and the dollar rose to 1-1/2-month highs versus the yen on Friday ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day. The payrolls outcome has drawn particular interest as it could improve the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates several times this year. Wall Street was marginally higher on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.100 to stand at T$31.120 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)