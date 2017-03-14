TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
on technical buying and helped by gains in transport shares on
the back of lower oil prices.
The main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 9,742.96
as of 0144 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous
session.
The index has remained rangebound between 9,600 and 9,800 in
the past month.
The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.
The transport subindex was up 0.5 percent after
global oil prices touched a 3-1/2-month low in the previous
session as concerns about rising U.S. production offset optimism
about supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries.
EVA Airways was 2.2 percent higher, while China
Airlines was 1.9 percent ahead.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.034 to T$30.950 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)