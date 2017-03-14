TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday on technical buying and helped by gains in transport shares on the back of lower oil prices. The main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 9,742.96 as of 0144 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. The index has remained rangebound between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. The transport subindex was up 0.5 percent after global oil prices touched a 3-1/2-month low in the previous session as concerns about rising U.S. production offset optimism about supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. EVA Airways was 2.2 percent higher, while China Airlines was 1.9 percent ahead. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.034 to T$30.950 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)