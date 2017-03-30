TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday
tracking Asian shares, weighed down mostly by automobile and
plastics subindexes.
Earlier in the day, Asian shares edged up to their highest
in near two years before losing some of those early gains, while
the dollar benefited from waning expectations that the European
Central Bank was poised to end its easy policy.
As of 0402 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.19
percent at 9,837.12, after closing down 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
The automobile index took the biggest hit among the
sectors and slipped as much as 1.08 percent, while the plastics
index declined up to 0.7 percent.
Additionally, the financial subindex was also down
0.27 percent.
Among actively traded shares, Taiwan's integrated steel
maker China Steel slid as much as 0.59 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.034 to stand at
T$30.319 to the U.S. dollar, distancing itself from a near
29-month high hit earlier this week.
(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)