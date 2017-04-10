TAIPEI, April 10 Taiwan stocks were flat on
Monday, as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in
healthcare counters, which fell after a media report that a
government-run fund was set to offload its holdings in
healthcare companies.
As of 0226 GMT, the main TAIEX index was nearly
unchanged at 9,869.86, after closing at 9,873.37 in the previous
session.
The healthcare sector was down 1.14 percent, led by
Scinopharm Taiwan Ltd, which dropped nearly 4 percent.
The National Development Fund will sell its holdings in
healthcare stocks after market hours and via auctions, the
Economic Daily News reported on Monday, citing an official in
charge of the fund.
The official was not immediately available for comment.
The electronics subindex was down 0.2 percent, while
the financials subindex was 0.2 percent higher.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.067 to T$30.668 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)