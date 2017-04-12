TAIPEI, April 12 Taiwan stocks fell along with other regional bourses on Wednesday as investors favoured safe-haven assets in response to geopolitical tensions, with heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) down ahead of quarterly results.

The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,793.12 points as of 0141 GMT, after closing at 9,832.42 points.

The electronics subindex dropped 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker and an Apple Inc supplier, fell 0.5 percent.

The company is set to report its first-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts have been concerned that the local currency's appreciation against the U.S. dollar could weigh on its earnings.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.008 to T$30.642 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)